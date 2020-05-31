UBS Group AG Grows Stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,863.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 171,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at $61,645,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,444,819 shares of company stock worth $490,089,670.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

