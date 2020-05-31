UBS Group AG Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,607,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

