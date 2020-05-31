HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.68. HEXO shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 11,988,758 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on HEXO from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

