Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 5507333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

