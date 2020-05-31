Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 5507333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG
Artesian Resources Co. Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG
Artesian Resources Co. Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Sells 40,240 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc.
UBS Group AG Sells 40,240 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc.
UBS Group AG Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
UBS Group AG Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 12,723 Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value
UBS Group AG Sells 12,723 Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value
UBS Group AG Has $1.77 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
UBS Group AG Has $1.77 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report