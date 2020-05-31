Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 429,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

