Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.