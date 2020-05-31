Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

DEA stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.86 and a beta of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,359,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 787,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

