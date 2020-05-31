Deutsche Bank Downgrades LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to Sell

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.57.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.16. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 188,672 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 549.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 97,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 596.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.