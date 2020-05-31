De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 15,878 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.12. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

