Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 325,000 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

