Sandra E. Bergeron Sells 36,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QLYS stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Qualys by 92.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $775,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

