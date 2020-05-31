KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.52. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 10,369,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 718.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

