AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $9.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 3,378,326 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
