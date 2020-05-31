AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $9.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 3,378,326 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.65.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

