TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.10. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 18,973,522 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 1,914.33% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.