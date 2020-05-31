Encana (NYSE:ECA) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.04

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 14395341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Encana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 987,374 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encana by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

