Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.21

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 12874228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

About Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

