Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.48

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 440525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Actuant by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

