Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, 12,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 369% from the average session volume of 2,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

