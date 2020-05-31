ENERGY REV AMER/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Shares Down 50%

ENERGY REV AMER/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ERAO) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 93,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 88,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ENERGY REV AMER/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERAO)

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

