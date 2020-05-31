Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Up 1.9%

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), 2,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.68).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

