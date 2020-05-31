Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Trading Down 3.2%

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.37), 800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,438% from the average session volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.45).

The company has a market cap of $3.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.78.

In other news, insider Frank Ashton acquired 2,234 shares of Athelney Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,847.78 ($6,376.98).

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

