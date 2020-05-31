IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Price Up 43.8%

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) rose 43.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 96,133,701 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 30,506,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

