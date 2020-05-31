BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Trading Down 0.8%

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 302.54 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.04), approximately 53,453 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 43,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

