Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 753.84 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 751 ($9.88), approximately 3,877 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.73).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 885.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million and a P/E ratio of 242.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

