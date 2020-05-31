WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Shares Down 0.4%

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, 8,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

