Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.09), approximately 210,836 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.30 ($1.10).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Shares Gap Down to $0.52
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Shares Gap Down to $0.52
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Down to $9.21
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Down to $9.21
TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Shares Gap Down to $1.10
TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Shares Gap Down to $1.10
Encana Hits New 12-Month High at $8.04
Encana Hits New 12-Month High at $8.04
Ctrip.Com International Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.21
Ctrip.Com International Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.21
Actuant Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.48
Actuant Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.48


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report