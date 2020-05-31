Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.09), approximately 210,836 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.30 ($1.10).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

