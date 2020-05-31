Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Down 3%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.78, 268,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 283,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 541.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

