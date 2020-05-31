CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN) Trading Down 0.6%

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.39 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.95), 41,534 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 103,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, insider Richard Prickett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £14,750 ($19,402.79).

About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

