C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), approximately 804,542 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26,871% from the average daily volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.82. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (5.02) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) by GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

