Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30, 17,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 381% from the average session volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.87.

Get Orca Exploration Group alerts:

In other news, insider Shaymar Limited sold 697,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$4,534,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,516,655.

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.