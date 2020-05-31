Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Trading Down 1.4%

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.89), 96,432 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 154,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.92. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 million and a PE ratio of 57.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 2.48 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

