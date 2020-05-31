Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Up 9.8%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) shot up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $488.00 and last traded at $488.00, 5 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.90.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.