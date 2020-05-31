ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Trading Down 2.7%

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.08, approximately 73,275 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 31,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

