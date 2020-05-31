UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.08, 49,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 87,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ING Group cut shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

