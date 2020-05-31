Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.