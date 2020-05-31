New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95, approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

About New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

