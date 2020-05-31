OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Trading 9.8% Higher

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

