Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78, 1,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.