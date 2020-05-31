Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 0.6%

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.48 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.07), 50,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 31,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

