Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.13, approximately 17,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 29,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

YARIY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

