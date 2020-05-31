Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Shares Down 3.4%

Home Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from $39.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

