MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82, 129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

