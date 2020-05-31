Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Shares Down 3.7%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25, approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

RNSHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

