Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 100,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NNI opened at $49.29 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 182,143 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 192,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $26,492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.