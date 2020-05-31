TheStreet Lowers PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,486.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,125,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

