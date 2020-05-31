Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 538,068 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $5,875,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $219,849.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37.

On Monday, April 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.85 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

