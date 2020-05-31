Head-To-Head Review: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) vs. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

This table compares Benefitfocus and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.38 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -9.87 Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 10.95 $988.98 million $3.53 25.86

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benefitfocus and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67 Cadence Design Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 138.28%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $86.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -14.46% N/A -11.99% Cadence Design Systems 41.74% 55.35% 32.01%

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Benefitfocus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.