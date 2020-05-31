Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

REED stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 million.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello purchased 130,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reed’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Reed’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 100,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. Stock
Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 100,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. Stock
TheStreet Lowers PennantPark Investment to D+
TheStreet Lowers PennantPark Investment to D+
Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 538,068 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc Stock
Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 538,068 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc Stock
Comparing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR & mCig
Comparing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR & mCig
Head-To-Head Review: Benefitfocus vs. Cadence Design Systems
Head-To-Head Review: Benefitfocus vs. Cadence Design Systems
Reed’s Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital
Reed’s Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report