Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

REED stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 million.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello purchased 130,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reed’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Reed’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

