Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 130,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 702,500 shares in the company, valued at $386,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,375,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 905,107 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 624,312 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 900,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR & mCig
Comparing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR & mCig
Head-To-Head Review: Benefitfocus vs. Cadence Design Systems
Head-To-Head Review: Benefitfocus vs. Cadence Design Systems
Reed’s Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital
Reed’s Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital
Reed’s Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital
Reed’s Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital
TheStreet Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch to D+
TheStreet Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch to D+
Glaukos Corp CEO Sells $8,138,145.81 in Stock
Glaukos Corp CEO Sells $8,138,145.81 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report