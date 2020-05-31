Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 130,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 702,500 shares in the company, valued at $386,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,375,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 905,107 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 624,312 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 900,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

