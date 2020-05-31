TheStreet Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE ANF opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,099.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $17,569,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $6,821,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

